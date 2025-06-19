Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for CMC Earnings

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5,679.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 148,302 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

