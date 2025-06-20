20,000 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707,707 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 3,218,394 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOS opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,540.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,921 shares in the company, valued at $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

