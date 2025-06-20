8,074 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $9,658,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Sequent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $501,000.

BATS:PFEB opened at $37.25 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

