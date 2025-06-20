9,407 Shares in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PPL by 121.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

