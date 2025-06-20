Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the company’s current price.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

Alcoa Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:AA opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.