Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alkermes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,333 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $106,489.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,866.90. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Alkermes Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

