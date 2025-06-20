Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,542 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMCR stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.
AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
