Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

AMPX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

AMPX stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,055.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,805.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amprius Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.