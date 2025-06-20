Analyzing Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) and Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Profitability

This table compares Educational Development and Scholastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Educational Development -15.40% -12.44% -6.28% Scholastic 1.17% 4.19% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Educational Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Scholastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Educational Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Scholastic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Educational Development has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholastic has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Educational Development $34.19 million 0.34 -$5.26 million ($0.63) -2.16 Scholastic $1.59 billion 0.34 $12.10 million $0.60 32.05

This table compares Educational Development and Scholastic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scholastic has higher revenue and earnings than Educational Development. Educational Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Scholastic beats Educational Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It markets its products to retail accounts, which include book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers, and its internal tele-sales group; and through a network of independent sales consultants through internet sales, direct sales, home shows, and book fairs. Educational Development Corporation was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States. Its original publications include The Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The Bad Guys, The Baby-Sitters Club, The Magic School Bus, Captain Underpants, Dog Man, Wings of Fire, Cat Kid Comic Club, and Clifford The Big Red Dog, as well as I Survived, Goosebumps; licensed properties comprising the Peppa Pig and Pokemon; and publishes and creates Klutz and Make Believe Ideas titles, such as Mini Shake Shop, Pokemon Stained Glass, LEGO Miniature Photography, and the Never Touch series. The Education Solutions segment publishes and distributes classroom magazines under the Scholastic News, Scholastic Scope, Storyworks, Let’s Find Out, and Junior Scholastic names; supplemental and classroom materials and programs, and related support services; and print and on-line reference, and non-fiction products, as well as consulting services. The International segment publishes and distributes English, Hindi, and French language children’s books; and operates school-based marketing channels, as well as supply original and licensed children’s books, and supplemental educational materials including professional books for teachers. It distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

