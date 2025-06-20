Analyzing Tanger (NYSE:SKT) & Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tanger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.4%. Tanger pays out 139.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out 360.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger $526.06 million 6.43 $98.60 million $0.84 35.59 Orchid Island Capital $241.58 million 3.53 $37.66 million $0.40 17.61

This table compares Tanger and Orchid Island Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tanger has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tanger and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger 0 4 4 0 2.50 Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tanger currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Tanger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tanger is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger 17.65% 15.13% 4.03% Orchid Island Capital N/A 1.52% 0.17%

Volatility & Risk

Tanger has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tanger beats Orchid Island Capital on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

