ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,799.20. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,312.65. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $346,854 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 473,097 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $11,144,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 649,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 735,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,248,000 after buying an additional 111,040 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

