Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lowered by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 530.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after purchasing an additional 390,017 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $350.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a one year low of $285.35 and a one year high of $412.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

