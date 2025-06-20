Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,239,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,767,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,033,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,163,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,209,000 after buying an additional 63,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 13.38%. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 121.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

