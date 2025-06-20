Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,300 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

