Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 118,170 Shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,170 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3,383.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,970,000 after buying an additional 10,791,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 59,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 53,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 57,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.6%

IBCP opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. Independent Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Independent Bank Company Profile



Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

