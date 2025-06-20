ATB Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Ag Growth International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.43.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$41.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.73. The company has a market cap of C$785.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$30.81 and a 52-week high of C$58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

