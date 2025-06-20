AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 8,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.