B. Riley Issues Optimistic Forecast for ILPT Earnings

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $313.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.80%.

In other news, Director Joseph Morea bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,352.21. This represents a 21.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 398,351 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,818,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 338,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 343,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7,332.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

