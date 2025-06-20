B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.44% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

