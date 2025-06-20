Babcock (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Babcock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Babcock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Babcock by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Babcock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE BW opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Babcock has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.07 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BW. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Babcock from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Babcock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Babcock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Babcock

About Babcock

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.