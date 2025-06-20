Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

About Bancroft Fund

Featured Stories

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

