Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Bancroft Fund Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $18.78.
About Bancroft Fund
