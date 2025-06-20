Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.76. 4,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7924 per share. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Bangkok Bank Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

