Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.70, a P/E/G ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,373,399.05. The trade was a 21.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,966 shares of company stock worth $85,558,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.