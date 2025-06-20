Bank of America Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $325.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $273.83 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $760.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

