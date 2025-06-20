Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKIMF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bankinter
Bankinter Price Performance
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.