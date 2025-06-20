Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKIMF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bankinter

Bankinter Price Performance

Bankinter Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.