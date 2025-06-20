Barrick Gold FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Stifel Canada

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.53. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$21.73 and a one year high of C$29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total value of C$27,720.55. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

