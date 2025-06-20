Best Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 17th

Get alerts:

Tesla, Broadcom, First Solar, AltC Acquisition, Oklo, Exxon Mobil, and Enphase Energy are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, distribution or sale of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to renewables like wind and solar. These equities give investors exposure to the energy sector’s performance, which is driven by commodity price swings, geopolitical events, technological advances and regulatory policies. They can offer dividend income and growth potential tied to global energy demand and industry dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $10.04 on Tuesday, hitting $319.09. 49,168,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,575,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 156.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $248.45. 10,542,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,671,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR traded down $31.63 on Tuesday, hitting $143.62. 15,901,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $274.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,283,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. 18,479,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,815,453. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $73.55. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.51. 8,338,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,693,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $493.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,261,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.69. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

