Best Energy Stocks To Watch Today – June 18th

Tesla, Broadcom, and AltC Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution and servicing of energy, including oil, natural gas and renewable sources such as wind or solar power. They encompass everything from upstream exploration and drilling firms to midstream pipeline operators and downstream refiners or utility companies. Investors use energy stocks to gain exposure to shifts in commodity prices, regulatory changes and broader trends in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.71. 55,206,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,517,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.66. Tesla has a 12-month low of $179.66 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.44. 15,040,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,023,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,789,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

