Best Gold Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 18th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, Newmont, Kinross Gold, Kraft Heinz, Vale, and Barrick Mining are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, or processing of gold. By holding these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to gold prices through the operational performance of mining firms rather than owning physical bullion. Their value reflects both movements in the gold market and company-specific factors like production costs and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,966,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,211,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $77.86.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,036,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. CocaCola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. 4,990,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391,469. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,494,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,720,741. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 6,190,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,948,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,285,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,240,463. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Vale has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05.

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

