Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – June 18th

Quantum Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing or commercializing quantum computers, related hardware and specialized software. These firms may focus on building quantum processors, creating quantum algorithms or providing quantum-as-a-service platforms. Investing in quantum computing stocks offers exposure to the potential breakthroughs in computing power, but carries significant risk due to the technology’s early stage and uncertain timeline. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 37,570,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 38,796,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,200,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.49. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 11,745,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783,447. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 19,131,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,431,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

