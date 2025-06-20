Best Social Media Stocks To Research – June 18th

Get alerts:

Vertiv, Shopify, HubSpot, Mondelez International, and Lion Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business is operating online social networking platforms—examples include Meta Platforms (Facebook), X (formerly Twitter) and Snap. Their market value is driven by user metrics (daily active users, engagement time) and digital advertising revenue. Investors assess trends in user growth, content moderation policies and privacy regulations to gauge potential performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $106.78. 3,432,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,752. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded down $14.39 on Wednesday, reaching $540.47. 477,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,211. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $598.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,200.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Lion Group (LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

Shares of LGHL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,848,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,286. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56.

