Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Biohaven has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $55.70.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
