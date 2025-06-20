Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives $56.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.79.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blue Bird by 440.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
BLBD opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.56.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 64.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
