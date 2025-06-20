Brokerages Set Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Target Price at $169.17

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $3,335,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,710,192 shares in the company, valued at $285,174,516. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in Jabil by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $204.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $207.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.