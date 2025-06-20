Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $2.68

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several research firms have commented on LCID. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Lucid Group by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 849,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 677,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 342.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 4,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,851,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 275.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

