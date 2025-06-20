Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $2.68

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.68.
Several research firms have commented on LCID. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 275.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
