Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $294.03

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ ZS opened at $305.41 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $309.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,793 shares of company stock worth $60,812,794. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

