Brokers Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $468.27 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

