Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 385.32%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

