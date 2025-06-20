Cameco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

CCJ stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

