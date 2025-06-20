Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 138,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 84,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$57.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Canadian Gold news, Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$43,606.60. Corporate insiders own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

