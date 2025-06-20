Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $101.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.71. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

