Capital One Financial Forecasts Talos Energy FY2025 Earnings

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 385,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

