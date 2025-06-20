Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 12,130,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,714,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carnival by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,061,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.26. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

