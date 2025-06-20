Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Celestica from C$138.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

TSE CLS opened at C$187.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica has a one year low of C$55.10 and a one year high of C$206.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.60.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

