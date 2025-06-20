Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Buys £7,142.85 in Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Maurice- Williams purchased 714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,142.85 ($9,618.70).
CHAR opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £22.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48. Chariot Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.
