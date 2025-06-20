Citigroup Begins Coverage on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOMA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Stock Up 2.2%

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151 billion. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

