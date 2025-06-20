Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Price

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.87.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $189.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.71, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

