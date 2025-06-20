Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $125.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $142.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,291,800. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,343.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.