CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $180.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.51. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $117.81 and a one year high of $192.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.61 and a beta of 0.75.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

