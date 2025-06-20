Comparing New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) & RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) and RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 RWE 0 0 1 1 3.50

Given New Source Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Source Energy Partners is more favorable than RWE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A RWE 16.82% 5.78% 2.05%

Risk & Volatility

New Source Energy Partners has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RWE has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RWE $26.22 billion N/A $5.56 billion $5.82 6.90

RWE has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Summary

RWE beats New Source Energy Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in electricity, gas, and energy commodities; operates gas storage facilities; and engages in battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

